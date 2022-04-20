Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

