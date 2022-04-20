Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,175,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,455. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $781.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

