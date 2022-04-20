Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.60.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

TSE:BDGI traded up C$1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,868. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$42.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.