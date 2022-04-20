Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $768.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.90 million and the highest is $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

