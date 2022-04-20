Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

CMA stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Comerica alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.