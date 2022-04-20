Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

