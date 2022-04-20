Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

