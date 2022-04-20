Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.500 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 146,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

