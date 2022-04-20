Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 706,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,036. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

