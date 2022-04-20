Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Acquires 51,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $233,091,907.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 2,186,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

