Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.