Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Constellium by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.