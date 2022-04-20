Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 190,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,474. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

