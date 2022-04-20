Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €103.00 ($110.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($146.24) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 802,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

