Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Peers

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.54 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 45.31

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 212 1080 1422 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.38%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 12.33%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.