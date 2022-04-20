Contrasting Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Targa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 22.22 $99.22 million $5.13 14.13 Targa Resources $16.95 billion 1.07 $71.20 million ($0.11) -718.57

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinetik and Targa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00 Targa Resources 0 0 10 1 3.09

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Targa Resources has a consensus price target of $70.45, indicating a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Kinetik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Targa Resources 0.42% 9.74% 3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Targa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targa Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Kinetik on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,400 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 42 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 76 million barrels. As of December 31, 2021, the company leased and managed approximately 648 railcars; 119 transport tractors; and two company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

