Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.