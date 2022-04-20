Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRU opened at GBX 15.19 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.78.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

