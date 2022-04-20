Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CRU opened at GBX 15.19 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.78.
