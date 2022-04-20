Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.16-0.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLB opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.06.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

