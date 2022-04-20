Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Financial Comparison

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -54.22% -9.36% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Sterling Check, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sterling Check 0 3 6 0 2.67

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.21%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Sterling Check’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 4.48 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.94 -$18.53 million N/A N/A

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

