Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

