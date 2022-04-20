Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

