CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 226,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,332. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CorMedix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CorMedix by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CorMedix by 3,047.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.