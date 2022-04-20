CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,429 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,205,504.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,334 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $235,464.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10.

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

CRVL stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.70. 26,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.82. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

