Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CTRA opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

