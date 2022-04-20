Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
About Country Garden (Get Rating)
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.
