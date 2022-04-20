Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COUR opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. Coursera has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,644.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 328,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 159,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 7,525.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 503,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

