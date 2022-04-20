Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.