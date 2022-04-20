Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 115,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,382. The company has a market capitalization of $321.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

