Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($66.67) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.86 ($68.66).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €44.76 ($48.13) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($42.47) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($64.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

