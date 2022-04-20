Cowen Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,097.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,097.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,249.51. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

