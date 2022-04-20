CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.
CPPCY stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.
About CP ALL Public (Get Rating)
