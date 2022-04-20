Craig Hallum Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $13.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.