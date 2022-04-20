Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

CS stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 442,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

