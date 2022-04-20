Credit Suisse Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $105.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.