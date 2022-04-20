Credit Suisse Group Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $188.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.08.
Shares of AVY opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
