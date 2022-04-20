Credit Suisse Group Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $188.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.