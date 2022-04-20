Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

