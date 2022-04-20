Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 1,235,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.61. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

