Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:CRT opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

