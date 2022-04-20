CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

