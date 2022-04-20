Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.