Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.93. 1,437,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,407. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

