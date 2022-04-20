CSFB Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.02.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,693. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.