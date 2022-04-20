Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 539,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 355,806 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

