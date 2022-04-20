Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Get Cue Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.