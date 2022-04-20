Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLTH. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of HLTH opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter valued at $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

