CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.37 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $99.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

