Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

