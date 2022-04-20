CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

