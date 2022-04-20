CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYBE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. 41,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

